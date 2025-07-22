Ozzy Osbourne’s infamous San Antonio moment at the Alamo

SAN ANTONIO – Ozzy Osbourne, one of the most celebrated rock and roll musicians of all time, died on Tuesday.

Nearly a year-and-a-half before his passing, Osbourne marked a personal moment that became public in the Alamo City.

On Feb. 19, 1982, Osbourne was arrested for urinating on the Alamo Cenotaph. He was booked into and later released from the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

In February 2024, the music icon took to social media on the eve of the 42nd anniversary of his San Antonio arrest. Osbourne posted a photo on his Instagram account when he was released from custody hours after his arrest.

He had a large grin on his face.

The Prince Of Darkness was banned from performing for 10 years in the Alamo City.

Osbourne later apologized twice for the incident and was allowed to return to the Alamo in November 2015, when he appeared along with his son for a tour of the Texas landmark as part of filming for the History Channel.

In April 2018, Osbourne returned to San Antonio where adoring fans watched as he was escorted by San Antonio police inside the Alamo.

In a Tuesday afternoon post to its Instagram account, the Alamo expressed its condolences to Osbourne’s “family, friends and fans around the world” after addressing his “incident.”

“His relationship with the Alamo was marked initially by a deeply disrespectful incident in 1982,” the account’s caption read, in part. “This act profoundly and rightfully upset many who hold this site sacred.”

According to the Alamo, one of Osbourne’s direct apologies went to then-San Antonio Mayor Nelson Wolff.

“At the Alamo, we honor history in all its complexities,” its Instagram post continued, in part. “Today, we acknowledge Ozzy Osbourne’s journey from regret to reconciliation at the historic site.”

Osbourne performed what became his final live concert nearly three weeks ago — on July 5 — in England.

