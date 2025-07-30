Martha's Vineyard film fest returns with Black star power, bold storytelling and cultural legacy

LOS ANGELES – No matter the time on Martha's Vineyard, a shimmering glow will be powered by the star presence of Black filmmakers, actors and tastemakers like Issa Rae, Mara Brock Akil and Michelle Obama who are shaping culture on their own terms.

For two-plus decades, the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival has been a cultural reunion, a summer sanctuary and a safe haven where some of the industry's most influential voices converge in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. This week marks the return of the 23rd annual nine-day celebration, which kicks off Friday with a stacked slate that includes appearances from singer-actor Jennifer Hudson and Hall of Fame basketball player Dwyane Wade, screenings like Spike Lee 's “Highest 2 Lowest” and intimate conversations with figures such as the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Over the years, the festival has drawn the who’s who of Black Hollywood — including Ava DuVernay, Kerry Washington, Tyler Perry and Regina King. The Obamas made a surprise appearance in 2022.

“It’s a moment when so many of us converge and gather in a location that has historically received us incredibly well,” said Tracee Ellis Ross, who will screen her new Roku Channel series “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross.” The three-episode show follows Ross as she embarks on solo journeys to unplug, indulge and reconnect through Morocco, Mexico and Spain.

Ross said traveling solo is a way of life. She said sharing her project at MVAAFF felt right, noting that the Vineyard-set episode of Akil's “Forever” captures the spirit and beauty of the picturesque island.

“It felt like the perfect location to kind of share,” she said. “The timing was perfect from when the show came out.”

What makes MVAAFF a must-stop?

Set on the campus of the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center and the Vineyard Lounge, the festival has grown from a grassroots gathering into a premier destination where Black creatives can find inspiration, connection and support.

Akil paid homage to festival founders Stephanie and Floyd Rance, crediting them for building a creative pipeline where stories rooted in Black culture live and are seen.

“They know the value. They know the need,” said Akil, who will screen “The Vineyard” episode from the Netflix series “Forever” at the festival. “Regardless of what the institution or systems of Hollywood sees as valuable, we claim the value of our stories. We have a chance to celebrate them, complete them, tell them, view them and share them with an audience. It allows for the completion of the story, so that we can move on to many, many, many more stories that need to be told.”

Floyd Rance described MVAAFF as a vital part of the entertainment ecosystem, offering a platform where Black voices and stories are given the spotlight they deserve.

“It’s always good to have somewhat of a convergence for folks of like mind in the arts and entertainment to gather, coalesce, share ideas, rekindle friendships and fellowship,” said Floyd, who along with Stephanie said they did not expect their festival to become such a main attraction.

“Despite the political climate and what’s going on in entertainment, it’s always a good time for birds of a feather to flock together.”

In addition to the panels and screenings, Stephanie Rance said this year's festival centers on the theme of joy, focusing more on celebration than struggle. She’s especially excited for attendees to experience a range of conversations, from little-known moments in Black history to a panel on Ralph Lauren’s Oak Bluffs collection with Morehouse and Spelman.

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture will host a discussion on Black dandyism, paying tribute to fashion icon André Leon Talley.

“The community at large on the Vineyard and the folks that come from all over the world to the festival really embrace the filmmakers,” she said. “Everybody loves the studio and the streaming content and the talent that comes in. But we really are a filmmakers’ film fest at heart.”

What else is happening on the Vineyard?

This year’s festival is delivering a dynamic slate that blends star power, conversation and creative insight.

Spike Lee will unveil exclusive clips from his upcoming film “Highest 2 Lowest” starring Denzel Washington. Courtney B. Vance is set to lead a panel on Black storytelling, diving into how content creation can retain cultural authenticity.

Jennifer Hudson will open up about her Emmy-nominated daytime talk show, while Dwyane Wade will participate in a men’s luncheon with industry leaders to discuss leadership, legacy and capital in today’s evolving media space.

Joy Reid is hosting a fireside chat on power and purpose. Issa Rae returns with a preview of part two of her documentary “Seen & Heard,” continuing her exploration of visibility for Black creatives. And Debbie Allen will be honored with a tribute to “A Different World,” celebrating the force the show continues to be decades later.

The screenings will showcase a wide range of Black storytelling, including Starz’s “Magic City: American Fantasy,” the Tyler Perry-produced “Old Mary Mare,” HBO Max’s “The Gilded Age,” and Ryan Coogler’s critically acclaimed “Sinners.”

Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson will hold a live taping of their podcast that'll include an interview with Teyana Taylor.

For returning filmmakers like Andre Gaines, the festival has become a cultural home to showcase work. This year marks his third screening at MVAAFF, where he’ll show “The Dutchman,” a bold reimagining of Amiri Baraka’s searing 1964 play.

“It’s great to show our stories in front of our people and get this visceral and genuine reaction when it comes to things that we’re familiar with,” said Gaines, who’s also collaborating with MVAAFF founders Stephanie and Floyd Rance on a documentary about the late ESPN anchor Stuart Scott.

Gaines said the festival affirms the value of Black storytelling in a way that mainstream spaces often overlook.

“Some people look at our festivals, media or award shows as being less than what the mainstream or our white contemporaries might consider them to be, but they aren’t,” he said. “That’s the beauty of this festival. We talk to each other and herald the filmmakers that came before us and the ones currently working. We get this grand opportunity to come together in that form.”