Netherlands is latest to threaten to boycott Eurovision if Israel participates

Winner of the Eurovision Song Contest JJ from Austria performs the winning song "Wasted Love" during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, early Sunday, May 18, 2025.

LONDON – The Netherlands added itself Friday to a number of countries pressuring organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest to drop Israel from the contest because of its war in the Gaza Strip.

Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS, one of dozens of public broadcasters that collectively fund and broadcast the contest, said it would not take part in next year's competition in Vienna if Israel participates "given the ongoing and severe human suffering in Gaza.”

“The broadcaster also expresses deep concern about the serious erosion of press freedom: the deliberate exclusion of independent international reporting and the many casualties among journalists," it said in a statement.

Irish broadcaster RTE released a similar statement Thursday, following a path already taken by Slovenia. Iceland said it may withdraw from the contest and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called for Israel to be booted from the competition.

The boycott threat is part of a pressure campaign by arts organizations and figures to ostracize Israel and press for peace.

Earlier this week, Hollywood stars including Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri, Ava DuVernay, Olivia Colman, Yorgos Lanthimos, Riz Ahmed, Rob Delaney, Javier Bardem, and Tilda Swinton joined 3,000 other industry figures to sign a pledge to boycott Israeli film institutions — including festivals, broadcasters and production companies — that are “implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people,” according to the group Film Workers for Palestine.

Russia was banned from Eurovision after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 but Israel has continued to compete the past two years despite disputes over its participation.

Dozens of former participants, including 2024 winner Nemo of Switzerland, have called for Israel to be excluded over its conduct in the war against Hamas in Gaza. Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protests took place around this year's contest in Basel, Switzerland, though on a much smaller scale than the 2024 event in Sweden.

With politics from the war casting a shadow over the contest, Israeli singer Yuval Raphael finished second this year to Austria's JJ in the exuberant celebration of pop music.

The European Broadcasting Union has given countries until mid-December to decide if they want to participate.

The Dutch broadcaster said it will continue preparing for the contest until it receives a decision from organizers about whether it will include Israel.

Eurovision’s finale is scheduled for May 16 after semi-finals on May 12 and 14, 2026.