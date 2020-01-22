Explore the 4 most popular spots in San Antonio's Whispering Oaks neighborhood

Visiting Whispering Oaks, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a wine bar to a waxing salon.

1. Pam's Patio Kitchen

Topping the list is wine bar Pam's Patio Kitchen, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 11826 Wurzbach Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 318 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features small bites like guacamole salad and shrimp cocktail, along with entrees like Ribeye Steak Bordelaise and Salmon Pomodoro. The bar also has an extensive wine list for customers just stopping by for a drink. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Tacos n Salsa

Next up is Tex-Mex spot Tacos n Salsa, which offers tacos and more, situated at 11860 Wurzbach Road With 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The eatery offers tacos, nachos and bowls. Try going in the morning for one of the specialty breakfast tacos like the chorizo & potato or the Trash Can (a little of everything). Lunch options include the fajita bowl, carne asada plate or the quesadilla. Customers can top off their meals at the fresh salsa bar. (Explore the entire menu here.)

3. Rose Nail San Antonio

Nail salon and waxing spot Rose Nail San Antonio is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 11872 Wurzbach Road, four stars out of 22 reviews.

The salon offers manicures, pedicures, gel polish, acrylic fill-ins and nail repair. Other services include foot massages, eyelash enhancements, facials, hot oil treatments and waxing.

4. Brows By Giana

Brows By Giana, a waxing spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11806 Wurzbach Road to see for yourself.

The salon offers facial tweezing and waxing, along with eyelash services like tinting and lifting. (Take a look at all the salon's services here.)

