Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in San Antonio with a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5602 Presidio Parkway

Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 5602 Presidio Parkway. It's listed for $1,003/month for its 600 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and a swimming pool. The apartment also offers hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

20395 Stone Oak Parkway

Next, here's a 668-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 20395 Stone Oak Parkway that's going for $1,005/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher. The building features garage parking and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Henderson Pass (North Central Thousand Oaks)

Check out this 972-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at Henderson Pass. It's listed for $1,005/month.

Look for a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a dishwasher in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3787 Perrin Central Blvd.

Located at 3787 Perrin Central Blvd., here's an 892-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,010/month.

In the apartment, you'll see hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Amenities offered in the building include a gym, a swimming pool and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.