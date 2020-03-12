San Antonio's 4 top spots to score pizza on the cheap

Got a hankering for pizza?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza sources in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Yaghi's Pizzeria

Photo: viaj t./Yelp

Topping the list is Yaghi's Pizzeria. Located at 5910 Babcock Road, Suite 104, in Alamo Farmsteads, the spot to score pizza, cheesesteaks and chicken wings is the highest-rated low-priced pizza spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 197 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Scarlett T., who reviewed Yaghi's Pizzeria on Feb. 8, wrote, "I called at 3:43 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday and ordered the margherita pizza and meat pizza for pick up. From the call, to pickup, to eating the pizza, all of my experiences have been great. The staff was super friendly and I was greeted with a smile immediately when I walked in, even though it busy."

Yelper Alex G. wrote, "This place [has] pizza that's close to what I get in Manhattan. Thin crust, good ratio [of] cheese to sauce and excellent toppings. This is my go-to place for excellent pizza in San Antonio."

2. Mod Pizza

Photo: MOD Pizza/Yelp

Next up is MOD Pizza, situated at 22026 N. US Highway 281, Suite 105. It's an outpost of the well-known chain. With 4.5 stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp, the fast food spot, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

We looked there for an overview of MOD Pizza.

"MOD Pizza was founded by Seattleites Scott and Ally Svenson," the business states in the history section of its Yelp profile. "The first MOD Pizza opened in 2008."

In terms of signature items, "MOD Pizza specializes in individual artisan-style pizzas, Made On Demand (MOD) in a fast, friendly and stylish environment," it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties. "All pizzas are cooked by hand in an 800-degree display oven and ready in under five minutes with as many toppings as you like for one low price. You can also create your own salads."

3. The Last Slice

Photo: the last slice/Yelp

The Last Slice, located at 3021 MacArthur Vw, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced spot to score pizza and more 4.5 stars out of 96 reviews.

We found this about the business's signature items: "Handmade pizza, made with fresh ingredients," it writes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

4. Florio's Pizza

Photo: elda m./Yelp

Check out Florio's Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 282 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the spot to score pizza and more by heading over to 7701 Broadway St., Suite 2.

Yelper Stevens W., who reviewed Florio's Pizza on Feb. 7 wrote, "The pizza is great; always has been. ... It's best to call in your order about 15 minutes before you get there. Another 5-10 minutes in line and it should be coming out of the oven by the time you get to the counter, whether it's to go or you're going to be eating there."

Humberto M. noted, "East Coast in the Southwest! Jersey and New York are nicely represented here at this cozy back in the side location! Warm friendly service with classic Italian pizza, subs, calzones and some desserts too."

