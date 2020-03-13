The 4 best cafes in San Antonio

Looking to try the best cafes in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

March is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the San Antonio area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer feedback. Estimated daily customers at San Antonio-area food and beverage shops grew to 25 per business in March of last year, second only to June with an average of 26, and 5% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Courtyard Cafe

Photo: christina m./Yelp

First on the list is Courtyard Cafe. Located at 7600 Eckhert Road, the cafe and traditional American spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated cafe in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 504 reviews on Yelp.

2. Comfort Cafe

Photo: maria h./Yelp

Next up is Comfort Cafe, situated at 5616 Bandera Road. With five stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp, the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot, serving comfort food and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Outlaw Kitchens

Photo: Outlaw Kitchens/Yelp

Alta Vista's Outlaw Kitchens, located at 2919 N. Flores St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe and New American spot five stars out of 126 reviews.

4. Leon Valley Cafe

Photo: ricky o./Yelp

Leon Valley Cafe, a cafe and New American spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 332 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6417 Evers Road to see for yourself.

