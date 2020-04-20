74ºF

Brackenridge High School - Great Graduates 2020

Congratulations class of 2020!

Kiersten Ehr, Digital Content Creator

Tags: Graduation 2020, San Antonio ISD
KSAT12 Great Graduates
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT12 wants to highlight your high school graduates!

Give your graduate a shout-out in our community galleries on ksat.com for a chance to be featured on a newscast.

Just upload pictures with a message under the “Graduate Photos" or “Clubs/Organizations” categories on the form.

