Chalk artists gather to complete 40 (incredible!) portraits of the passengers and crew members of Flight 93

As we inch closer to the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, it feels fitting that we’re seeing more and more tributes and events pop up to remember the day.

It might be a tough anniversary to look back on, but it’s a part of our country’s history, and many of us want to pay our respects to the victims, first responders and people especially touched by the events that unfolded 20 years ago.

You might even choose to act on Sept. 11, as it’s now considered a Day of Service, similar to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

At the Flight 93 Visitor Center Complex on Wednesday, Pittsburgh-based chalk artist Erik Greenawalt, known to some as The Chalking Dad, gathered with other chalk artists to complete 40 portraits of the crew members and passengers who were aboard Flight 93.

As the National Memorial said online, “Because of the actions of (those) 40 passengers and crew aboard one of the planes, Flight 93, the attack on the U.S. Capitol was thwarted.”

People in the area were told they could stop by the Visitor Center to check out the artists at work.

Below are National Park Service images showing the process.

The level of detail is incredible. (National Park Service photo)

Deora Frances Bodley, of San Diego, California, was the youngest person aboard Flight 93, according to the NPS. (National Park Service photo)

This one shows LeRoy Homer. (National Park Service photo)

Can you believe these are done with chalk? (National Park Service photo)

The artists are hard at work. (National Park Service photo)