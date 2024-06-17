80º
Police release footage from pursuit that ended in deadly crash

Man was killed after crashing into box truck

A man crashed into a box truck after fleeing police. (via WDIV)

A 24-year-old man died after leading police on a chase that resulted in him crashing into a box truck.

This happened in December and is a part of a series where we are looking back at viral videos.

The video had nearly 3 million views at the time this article was published.

After being pulled over for expired license plate tabs, the man fled police and started driving at high speeds through streets and across lawns.

The man eventually ran a red light and crashed into a box truck at an intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

