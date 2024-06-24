Man saves child from dog attack

There’s nothing like having neighbors who have your back, and in the case of a then 6-year-old boy in 2019, it helped to have a neighbor who might have helped save his life.

This is part of a series where we are looking back at viral videos. The video had nearly 21 million views at the time this article was published.

Grant Brown, who at the time was 19, heard screams from down the street after the boy was attacked by a pitbull in Conroe, Texas.

As explained in the video above, Brown ran down to help get the dog off of the boy, who later had to get staples on his head to treat bites and had bruises on his face.

The dog eventually chased Brown down the street as the boy ran inside his house, and Brown later had to get treated for cuts on his hand.

Later on, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, City of Conroe and Conroe Police Department recognized Brown for his act of heroism.