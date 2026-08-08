With the right preparation, international trips with babies are possible and even fun

Traveling with babies and toddlers can be daunting for parents. Questions about air travel, what to pack and safety are often top of mind, especially on long-distance flights and international trips.

“Traveling with kids is a whole new world," said Dr. Shannon Thompson, a pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic Children's, adding that it's important to “enjoy your kiddo on your trip” as much as you can.

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Here are some tips and tricks for parents to travel safely with young children — and have fun with them, too.

Look for amenities like cribs and high chairs before you book

Before you decide where to stay, consider your options for baby-proofing.

Check whether items like portable playpens, cribs and high chairs are offered to guests. If you are staying somewhere with stairs, a balcony or a pool, inquire about baby gates; if they are not provided, see if they are available for rent nearby or consider bringing travel-friendly foldable mesh gates. Pack electrical outlet covers and wipes to clean any dirty surfaces your kiddo might touch.

For babies, safe sleeping is still essential on vacation. Children younger than 1 should sleep on their back on a flat, firm surface such as a mattress in a bassinet, crib or playpen with nothing more than a fitted sheet, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. The organization also recommends babies sleep in the parents' room — but not in the parents' bed — for at least the first six months.

You should also consider how you will get to your lodging: Will you fly in and rent a car or take a taxi, or take public transit from the airport? Will you mostly be driving or walking? For parents, these factors can determine whether you want to bring a stroller and a car seat, both of which you can gate check for free when you fly, or rely on using a sling or baby carrier.

Plan for snacks and diaper changes on the plane

“Flying with kids is one of those big, intimidating things,” said Thompson, the pediatrician. “I think the biggest thing to think about is always safety and then of course their comfort.”

While children under two can fly in their parents’ lap, the Federal Aviation Administration recommends securing them in their own safety seat, such as a car seat certified for use on planes. This requires buying a seat for your child.

For long-haul or international flights, ask the airline if they have bassinets available.

Food and drink for babies and toddlers, including breast milk, formula and puree pouches, are considered medically necessary liquids by the Transportation Security Administration. That means they are not subject to the standard 3.4-ounce (100-milliliter) limit for carry-on liquids. The same goes for ice packs used to keep such liquids cool. Let the TSA officer know if you have these in your carry on when you go through security screening.

In addition to snacks, don't forget to carry on diapers, wipes, a portable changing pad and sealable plastic bags for disposal. Bring extra clothes to layer or change in case of accidents or messy spills.

Swallowing and chewing can help with ear pressure, so nursing little ones or giving them a bottle or pacifier can ease discomfort during take-off and landing.

Speak with your pediatrician beforehand if your kiddo is prone to ear infections, and before traveling abroad, ask them what vaccines may be recommended.

Keep kids entertained on and off the plane

For flights with young kids, Christy Slavik, owner of the travel agency Mom Approved Travel, recommends “having little surprises that you can distract them with” — such as sticky mats for travel-sized play doh, suction cup toys and other games that are small and light to pack.

If sightseeing once at your destination, think about ways to make activities more fun and interactive. For art museums, bring notebooks that kids can draw in, or ask them what types of animals they can find in the paintings, Slavik said.

“Kids need a mission. They need games,” she said. “You have to get creative sometimes when you're traveling."

Exposing children to other cultures, foods and languages can also be fun. Some may enjoy picking out snacks at markets, for example, or learning foreign words for their favorite dishes and activities.

There are options for places to stay that are family friendly, with amenities such as pools or games. For those traveling abroad on a budget, many hostels offer private rooms for families so they don’t have to share a dorm-style room with bunk beds. Hotels and hostels provide the opportunity to meet other travelers, including fellow children who can become playmates.

The perks of traveling with extended family

Helping moms actually enjoy their vacation — and relax amid the stress that can come with planning and traveling — is a core goal of Slavik's travel agency.

One way parents can get a break is by planning trips with grandparents or other family members. This helps with babysitting duties, while also allowing loved ones to have special bonding time with kiddos. Just make sure they also have their own down time and aren't wearing themselves out, Slavik said.

“When you bring grandparents to a vacation, you're giving them the opportunity to experience those moments together,” she said.