Why Did Trump Make an Unannounced Visit to the Hospital This Weekend?

There are questions swirling about President Trump's sudden trip to the hospital over the weekend.

The president left the White House at 2:15 p.m.Saturday looking casual with no tie and carrying a manila folder. Just over 30 minutes later, he arrived at Walter Reed Medical Center in an unannounced trip, catching many by surprise. Apparently, he spontaneously decided to have part of his annual physical exam.

“We have a really busy year ahead, so the president decided to go to Walter Reed and get a head start with some routine checkups as part of his annual exam. That's all it was. We had a down day today so he made the decision to head there,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Fox News.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta challenged the White House's casual attitude, saying on CNN, “\Patient shows up, somewhat of an unannounced visit to the hospital, what's going on? What prompted this visit? It's really odd.”

Dr. Jonathan Lapook is the chief medical correspondent for CBS News. He told Inside Edition, "Often we get a heads up and we say, 'okay, the president is going to get an exam.' But this president is under no obligation to let us know he is coming. This president does things unpredictably and may this was one of those occasions."

Trump's last physical was in February and he didn't exactly get a clean bill of health. He was found to be clinically obese, taking medication for high cholesterol and have a form of heart disease.

But according to the White House, he's all good. Grisham added, “He’s as healthy as can be.”

When he returned to the White House, he screened “Joker” for family and friends.

