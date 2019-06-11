San Antonio police make arrest in deadly April shooting at Lady Bird Johnson Park

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened April 2 at Lady Bird Johnson Park.

Brandon Jay Clark, 19, is charged with murder and will also face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened during a pickup basketball game at the park, with a softball game happening nearby.

Police said an argument ensued during the basketball game, and Clark produced a weapon and started shooting at the crowd.

A 28-year-old, identified as Ramiro Longoria, was shot and died at the scene, police said. A second person was shot in the leg and another was grazed. The person shot in the leg was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

Police were able to identify the suspect and had an arrest warrant for Clark the day after the shooting. He was arrested Monday on the Northwest Side with the help of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, police said.

Police said they are not sure who the intended target of the shooting was. They have not said if the gun was recovered.

