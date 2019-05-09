Recipe: Texas pecan praline waffles

Published: May 9, 2019, 10:08 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 3:07 pm

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 6 Servings

14 Tbsp butter, divided use

3/4 cup(s) whole milk

2 eggs, room temperature

25 Oz H‑E‑B Texas Sheet Cake Baking Mix with Pecan Praline Frosting Mix, divided use

1/2 cup(s) heavy cream, plus more as needed

6 2/5 Oz H‑E‑B Real Dairy Whip

Instructions:

1. Preheat waffle iron to medium.

2. Combine 8 tablespoons of butter and all of milk in a medium-sized saucepan. Heat on medium until butter has melted then set aside.

3. Place eggs in a medium-sized bowl and beat until frothy. Add cake mix packet to beaten eggs and fold ingredients in with a spatula, followed by the milk and butter mixture. Mix until combined.

4. To make waffles, fill waffle iron with batter and cook according to manufacturer’s direction (size and cook times vary). Make waffles until batter is gone.

5. For praline topping, combine remaining butter, heavy cream, and brown sugar packet in a medium-sized saucepan over medium heat. Once mixture begins to bubble, reduce heat and allow to simmer 5 minutes, stirring often.

6. Remove from heat and whisk frosting mix packet into saucepan. Using a spatula, fold pecan pieces (from packet) into icing. If the topping is too thick, add additional cream or warm water.

7. Drizzle praline mixture over waffles, sprinkle with pecans and garnish with whipped cream.

