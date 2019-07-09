The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio celebrates 60th birthday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Children's Hospital of San Antonio is celebrating its 60th birthday!

On July 9, 1959, San Antonio's first hospital, The Children's Hospital of San Antonio, opened to serve the children in the city and surrounding areas.

The hospital now has 150 specialists who are ready to take care of sick moms, babies and children 24/7 365 days a year.

The hospital's fellowship-trained physicians and nurses have the experience needed to face any emergency situation.

"Today is really special, we are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the only freestanding children's hospital in the city of San Antonio," said Dr. Mark Gilger, The Children's Hospital of San Antonio. "More importantly we are celebrating the legacy of the sisters who built this place 60 years ago."

