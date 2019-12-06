FBI asks for public’s help finding man last seen in Texas who fled prosecution

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help in finding a man last seen in Texas who fled prosecution for multiple counts for the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

Officials said the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Jose Arturo Navarrete Jr., 24, who was born in Midland, Texas.

A federal arrest warrant was issued in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California, Sacramento, California, on Aug. 22 for Navarrete after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, officials said.

Navarrete fled prosecution in Sacramento County for multiple criminal counts for the alleged sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, according to court documents.

Officials said a felony arrest warrant was issued for Navarrete by the Sacramento County Superior Court on June 14 after he was charged with four counts of lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14, three counts of sex act with a child ten years old or younger and four counts of oral sex with a child ten years old or younger.

Photos of Jose Arturo Navarrete Jr.

Navarrete is described by the FBI as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 172 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Officials said Navarrete may be in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas or Mexico.

Anyone with information about Navarrete’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI Sacramento Field Office at 916-746-7000 or contact the nearest FBI Field Office or United States embassy. Officials said tips can also be submitted anonymously to tips.fbi.gov.