Map shows high levels of fecal bacteria detected at some Texas beaches

Some Texas beaches are reporting high levels of fecal bacteria, according to water samples collected under the Texas Beach Watch Program.

The Texas coast is a popular destination during the summer so if you plan on hitting the beach, make sure to avoid the fecal hot spots.

“Water samples are collected from 164 stations at approximately 61 recreational beaches along the Texas coast in Aransas, Brazoria, Cameron, Galveston, Jefferson, Kleberg, Matagorda, Nueces and San Patricio counties,” according to the Texas Beach Watch website.

Samples are collected weekly from May through September and bi-weekly the rest of the year, except in March when “when weekly sampling is conducted to coincide with spring break," the website states.

Contamination sources include:

Improperly functioning sewage treatment plants

Improperly functioning septic systems

Stormwater runoff

Boating waste that is not disposed of properly

Humans and domestic animals

Livestock

Wildlife

Contact with contaminated water is discouraged until advisories are canceled, according to Texas Beach Watch.

Click here to view the Texas Beach Watch map.