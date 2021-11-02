Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses quiz show coming to TV this month

Two decades after the Harry Potter film franchise debuted, a competition show will challenge competitors and test them on their wizarding world knowledge.

Dame Helen Mirren is set to host Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses which will debut at 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 on TBS and Cartoon Network, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I knew someday I’d get a Harry Potter role, and I’m so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration,” said Mirren. “The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us, and it will be such a treat to reignite that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world.”

You can expect to see cast members from the film franchise like Tom Felton who played Draco Malfoy, Shirley Henderson who played Moaning Myrtle and Luke Youngblood who played Lee Jordan.

Ad

Other celebrities like Pete Davidson and Jay Leno will also be featured in the show which will be set up as a bracket-style game and take place over the course of four nights.

Potterheads can join in on the magic at home with the online Wizarding World Quiz Championship - a set of three special online quizzes that escalate in difficulty, according to WizardingWorld.com.

Not sure what house you’re in? Let the sorting hat determine your Hogwarts house.