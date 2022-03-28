Jaden Smith and other celebrities react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

If you’ve been anywhere on social media in the last twelve hours then you likely know all about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars.

Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith referencing “G.I. Jane” due to her closely shaved hairstyle.

Pinkett Smith has previously stated she wears her hair short due to an autoimmune disorder called alopecia, which causes hair loss.

After an uncomfortable look from Pinkett Smith following the joke, Will walked onstage and slapped Rock who said, “wow — Will Smith just smacked the s*** outta me.”

The only response from Rock, thus far, has been his refusal to file a police report.

Ad

Smith apologized during his acceptance speech saying, “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees.”

He also commented on one of his Instagram posts following the slap and said,“you can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere.”

Here is the unedited version of the slap that occurred during Sunday night’s Oscars:

WARNING: Video contains graphic language.

#Oscars | Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock In The Face On Oscars Stage After Jab At Wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Appearance https://t.co/6TZkI48QNh pic.twitter.com/ibpffmh2Mc — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 28, 2022

The viral moment has caused many online reactions, including a response from the producer of the broadcast, Will Packer.

Welp…I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars — Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) March 28, 2022

Smith’s son also tweeted his opinion after his father slapped Rock.

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

The Academy released the following statement:

The Academy does not condone violence of any form.



Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Here are some reactions Twitter from public figures and celebrities:

What was that???? — DJ Jazzy Jeff the Tutor (@djjazzyjeff215) March 28, 2022

Chris Rock is a real professional cuz ain’t no way.. ain’t no way bruh 😂 — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) March 28, 2022

We should never get to a place where we sit and watch a movie star hit someone on global television then, moments later, get a standing ovation while talking about love. #WillSmith #Oscars — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 28, 2022

Wtaf????? That wasn’t scripted????? 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 28, 2022

Never thought the La La land debacle would ever be eclipsed but here we are. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) March 28, 2022

At your highest moment …be careful that’s when the devil tries to come for you 🙌🏽 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 28, 2022

Wow so disappointed in Will Smiths behavior tonight. @chrisrock is a class act he handled himself with true professionalism . Amazing the way he kept it moving👏👏#Oscar — Margaret Josephs (@MargaretJosephs) March 28, 2022

Wow!! And I thought me and #Kanye had beef! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 28, 2022

I know the big story is the slap, but congratulations to @amyschumer @iamwandasykes & Regina Hall who were very funny - I hope that isn't overshadowed by the unpleasantness #Oscars — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 28, 2022

Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow? — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 28, 2022