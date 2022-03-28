69º

Jaden Smith and other celebrities react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Oscar-winner Will Smith addressed the incident on Instagram

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello)

If you’ve been anywhere on social media in the last twelve hours then you likely know all about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars.

Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith referencing “G.I. Jane” due to her closely shaved hairstyle.

Pinkett Smith has previously stated she wears her hair short due to an autoimmune disorder called alopecia, which causes hair loss.

After an uncomfortable look from Pinkett Smith following the joke, Will walked onstage and slapped Rock who said, “wow — Will Smith just smacked the s*** outta me.”

The only response from Rock, thus far, has been his refusal to file a police report.

Smith apologized during his acceptance speech saying, “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees.”

He also commented on one of his Instagram posts following the slap and said,“you can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere.”

Here is the unedited version of the slap that occurred during Sunday night’s Oscars:

WARNING: Video contains graphic language.

The viral moment has caused many online reactions, including a response from the producer of the broadcast, Will Packer.

Smith’s son also tweeted his opinion after his father slapped Rock.

The Academy released the following statement:

Here are some reactions Twitter from public figures and celebrities:

