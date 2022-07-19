Texas Parks and Wildlife officials close state park due to wildfire

Texas Game Wardens and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department State Park Police officers are assisting first responders in response to a wildfire in Palo Pinto County.

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas – Unrelenting heat and unseasonably dry conditions are fueling wildfires in North Texas.

One of those fires is in Palo Pinto County, which led Texas Parks and Wildlife officials to temporarily close Dinosaur Valley State Park.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that a 500-acre fire is burning near Possum Kingdom Lake. That fire was 10% contained as of late Monday night.

TWPD officials shared photos of Texas Game Wardens and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department State Park Police officers assisting first responders in response to the fire.

Ad

TPWD has not given any information about when the park might reopen.

In addition to the closure, TPWD also released a water quality alert for Dinosaur Valley State Park due to the extremely high temperatures, lack of rain and low water levels saying “the water quality is very poor.”

“Please use caution and avoid all stagnant or standing water. Avoid getting river water in your nose or mouth as it may contain dangerous amoebas,” TPWD’s website states.

More TPWD headlines: