Morocco fans rush field during Olympic soccer opener vs Argentina. Game suspended, goal disallowed

SAINT-ETIENNE – Morocco fans crashed the pitch to protest a late goal by Argentina at the opening match of the Paris Olympics men’s soccer tournament, an angry and bizarre scene that left the game suspended for nearly two hours with only minutes remaining.

Moments before play resumed, the goal was disallowed by VAR for offside. Morocco held on for a 2-1 victory.

But not before a furious reaction from Morocco fans who thought they'd been denied a critical win.

Objects were thrown and invading Morocco fans were tackled by security on the field at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne after Argentina tied it 2-2 with a goal from Cristian Medina the 16th minute of added time.

There were images of some Argentina players flinching when what appeared to be a flare was thrown. Bottles and cups were strewn over the field by the end.

It was initially thought that the full-time whistle had been blown. Even FIFA's website declared the game over. Video boards informed fans the match was suspended and they had to leave the stadium.

About an hour after the incident, organizers at the venue said the match was not officially over and VAR was reviewing whether the goal would stand.

Players eventually re-entered the field after a long delay and began to warm up before the game could be concluded. After warmups, players from both teams stood on the field in the otherwise empty stadium while an official reviewed the video. He offered a brief explanation to Argentina’s players after the goal was overturned while players on Morocco's bench celebrated.

Play went on for about three minutes after the resumption before the final whistle was blown.

Morocco had led the game 2-0 before Argentina’s fight back.

Giuliano Simeone scored in the 68th minute and Medina leveled the game deep into time added on.

