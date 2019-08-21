City Council votes to keep Cibolo mayor in office

CIBOLO, Texas - In front of a packed crowd, the Cibolo City Council voted to keep Mayor Stan “Stosh” Boyle in office during a special meeting Tuesday night.

The council voted 3-3 on whether Boyle had forfeited his office over a lack of qualifications. Five votes were needed to remove him from office.

Boyle's qualifications came under fire after Councilman Brian Byrd revealed the mayor had apparently pleaded guilty and been convicted of a federal felony drug charge in 1998. A federal plea agreement shows Boyle admitted to obtaining "slightly less than 100 grams" of MDA/Ecstasy with the intent to distribute it to others.

Court documents show Boyle was convicted of "conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute" and sentenced to four years of probation.

Byrd contended that Boyle’s conviction makes him ineligible to hold office in Texas as the state election code requires a candidate for elected office not have "been finally convicted of a felony from which the person has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities."

Boyle is already facing legal trouble over his past. The Texas Attorney General's Office arrested Boyle over that same discrepancy on July 26, just days after Byrd brought the issue to the council. The arrest affidavit showed Byrd was also the one who made a complaint with the Secretary of State's Office.

Investigators say that in his 2017 bid for mayor, Boyle submitted an application for a place on the ballot, which included a sworn statement that "I have not been finally convicted of a felony for which I have not been pardoned or had my full rights of citizenship restored by other official action."

After investigators determined Boyle had not been pardoned for the crime and there was not "deferred" option in the federal system, they obtained a warrant for tampering with a governmental record, a Class A misdemeanor.

The mayor signed that same document for his 2019 reelection bid, though KSAT has not yet found any record of him being charged for that instance.

