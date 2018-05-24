Interactive, animatronic dinosaur exhibit opening at Witte Museum

SAN ANTONIO - The Witte Museum is bringing the world premiere of "Predators vs. Prey: Dinosaurs on the Land Before Texas" to the public.

Visitors will encounter life-size animatronic dinosaurs and see real fossils — all with a Texas connection.

“Dinosaurs are always fascinating, and 'Predators vs. Prey' adds more drama by featuring dinosaurs that walked on what we now call Texas,” Marise McDermott, president and CEO of the Witte Museum said.

The dinosaurs on display are depicted in the environment in which they lived and are grouped together with other dinosaurs that they would have interacted with, be it good or bad.

Augmented reality applications let visitors see themselves with 3D versions of the dinosaurs, and there’s also a play area for future paleontologists to unearth fossils.

The exhibit will be on display at the Witte Museum starting Saturday and will stay through Sept. 3.

