Bexar County juvenile detention officer back at work while out on bond, awaiting hearing on felony choking charge

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County juvenile detention officer arrested late last month on a felony family violence charge has been returned to duty, the chief probation officer for the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center confirmed Monday.

Joshua Ortiz, 28, was recently returned from administrative leave and moved to the Krier Juvenile Correctional Treatment Center, Chief Probation Officer Jill Mata confirms.

Ortiz was arrested last month, a day after San Antonio police issued a warrant for his arrest for family violence-choking/strangulation.

Investigators said Ortiz last month began punching a woman in the face after getting upset and then threw her on a bed and began choking her with both hands.

Ortiz eventually “fled the location to an unknown address,” an arrest warrant states.

Officers who arrived at the residence noted that the victim had visible bruising to both eyes and bruising to her neck consistent with choking, the warrant states.

Ortiz was later arrested and released on a $15,000 bond. He is scheduled for a prehearing in 399th District Court next week.

Mata said last month Ortiz was placed on administrative leave after his arrest, pending review of his case.

She, however, confirmed on Monday that Ortiz was recently reinstated from leave and moved to the county’s Krier Juvenile Correctional Treatment Center.

Mata declined to go into specifics, but said that “protections in place” will help ensure that people in the work environment will be safe around Ortiz.

She said her department is trying to balance safety with the rights of the parties involved.

KSAT Investigates last month confirmed a supervisor at the city’s Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center was returned to work despite being arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge for a workplace violence incident.

Juan Cortez, 60, is accused of grabbing the hair of maintenance employee Maria Villegas as she walked alongside co-workers near a convention center loading dock last August.

Building Maintenance Officer Juan Cortez was allowed to return to work at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center after bonding out on a misdemeanor assault charge last month. (KSAT)

The incident was captured on a city surveillance camera.

Cortez is scheduled to be arraigned in County Court 12 on Aug. 15.