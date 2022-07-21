Bexar County juvenile detention officer arrested, accused of using two hands to choke woman

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County juvenile detention officer is on leave after his arrest this week on a felony family violence charge.

Joshua Ortiz, 28, was arrested Wednesday, days after San Antonio police responded to the 4500 block of Pecan Valley Drive for a reported assault.

A woman told an officer that Ortiz began punching her in the face after getting upset and then threw her on a bed and began choking her with both hands, an arrest warrant for Ortiz states.

Ortiz eventually “fled the location to an unknown address,” the warrant states.

Officers who arrived at the residence noted that the victim had visible bruising to both eyes and bruising to her neck consistent with choking, the warrant states.

Ortiz was arrested Wednesday, two days after a warrant was issued for his arrest, and later released on a $15,000 bond, court records show.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in the 399th District Court on Aug. 16.

Jill Mata, chief probation officer for the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center, confirmed Thursday afternoon that Ortiz has been placed on administrative leave pending a review of the case.

Ortiz has worked as a juvenile detention officer since July 2019, according to Mata.

