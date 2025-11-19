Uvalde County judge suspended without pay after his indictment on official oppression

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – The State Commission of Judicial Conduct suspended Uvalde County Judge William Mitchell without pay on Tuesday, days after he was indicted for official oppression, according to records obtained by KSAT Investigates.

KSAT asked Mitchell for his official response to the commission’s decision on Tuesday night. Mitchell referred KSAT to Charles Frigerio, the county’s attorney.

Frigerio told KSAT that Mitchell plans to appeal the decision.

Mitchell accused of misusing authority, records show

Court records show a grand jury indicted Mitchell on Nov. 3 for the misdemeanor charge. He is accused of using his power as county judge to order the arrest of Tyler Cox, a UPS driver.

Cox has since filed a lawsuit against Mitchell. In the suit, Cox accused Mitchell of violating his rights after a March 27 incident.

The lawsuit states that Cox was delivering packages to the Uvalde County Courthouse and given permission to leave the packages meant for the third floor on the first floor due to elevator repairs.

According to court records, Mitchell began shouting at Cox about the where the packages should be left. Mitchell is accused of yanking a dolly loaded with packages from Cox.

After Cox began to carry the packages up the stairs, records show Mitchell ordered a sheriff’s deputy to arrest Cox. Cox alleges that he was detained for five minutes without being read his Miranda rights. The suit also alleged that Mitchell seized Cox’s phone without his consent for nine minutes.

Cox said he requested the hallway footage of the incident, but records show he was told that “Judge (William) Mitchell alone decides if you get it.”

The lawsuit stated that Mitchell’s actions violated the “good behavior” standards expected of Texas county judges.

Back in August, Mitchell confirmed to KSAT that he plans to retire in December 2026 at the end of his current term.

His retirement will mark the end of his 40-year tenure as Uvalde County judge.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.