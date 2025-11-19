Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
85º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
21 arrested in connection with Guadalupe County narcotics investigation, Seguin police say
Records obtained for first people charged in connection with federal raid on North Side
TONIGHT & THURSDAY: Highest flood risk is in the Hill Country
Northeast Side motel raided after ‘thousands of calls,’ SAPD says; locks found outside room doors, multiple detained
Search underway for missing woman forcibly taken by former romantic partner, SAPD says
Woman found dead inside car in Leon Creek after single-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says
Mayor Jones refuses multiple times to publicly back SAPD Chief William McManus
Uvalde County judge suspended without pay after his indictment on official oppression
Equine virus outbreak prompts cancellation of Uvalde rodeo qualifier, San Antonio Rodeo says
Man arrested after allegedly strangling kitten to death on camera, San Antonio police say

KSAT Investigates

Uvalde County judge suspended without pay after his indictment on official oppression

Judge William Mitchell plans to appeal the suspension, according to county attorney

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Uvalde County Judge William Mitchell. (UvaldeCounty.gov)

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – The State Commission of Judicial Conduct suspended Uvalde County Judge William Mitchell without pay on Tuesday, days after he was indicted for official oppression, according to records obtained by KSAT Investigates.

KSAT asked Mitchell for his official response to the commission’s decision on Tuesday night. Mitchell referred KSAT to Charles Frigerio, the county’s attorney.

Recommended Videos

Frigerio told KSAT that Mitchell plans to appeal the decision.

Mitchell accused of misusing authority, records show

Court records show a grand jury indicted Mitchell on Nov. 3 for the misdemeanor charge. He is accused of using his power as county judge to order the arrest of Tyler Cox, a UPS driver.

Cox has since filed a lawsuit against Mitchell. In the suit, Cox accused Mitchell of violating his rights after a March 27 incident.

The lawsuit states that Cox was delivering packages to the Uvalde County Courthouse and given permission to leave the packages meant for the third floor on the first floor due to elevator repairs.

According to court records, Mitchell began shouting at Cox about the where the packages should be left. Mitchell is accused of yanking a dolly loaded with packages from Cox.

After Cox began to carry the packages up the stairs, records show Mitchell ordered a sheriff’s deputy to arrest Cox. Cox alleges that he was detained for five minutes without being read his Miranda rights. The suit also alleged that Mitchell seized Cox’s phone without his consent for nine minutes.

Cox said he requested the hallway footage of the incident, but records show he was told that “Judge (William) Mitchell alone decides if you get it.”

The lawsuit stated that Mitchell’s actions violated the “good behavior” standards expected of Texas county judges.

Back in August, Mitchell confirmed to KSAT that he plans to retire in December 2026 at the end of his current term.

His retirement will mark the end of his 40-year tenure as Uvalde County judge.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos