SAPD probationary officers fired after drunken incidents days apart

Two SAPD probationary officers, Cora Cocker (left) and Giselle Lopez-Chavez (right), have been fired after being taken into custody in drunken incidents days apart.

SAN ANTONIO – Two probationary officers with the San Antonio Police Department have been fired after they were taken into SAPD custody in drunken incidents days apart, records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

Officer Cora Crocker was terminated Nov. 3, a day after her arrest on a misdemeanor family violence charge.

Officer Giselle Lopez-Chavez was terminated Oct. 27, after she was taken to a city drunk tank following a disturbance at a downtown bar.

Witness saw Crocker strike her ex-boyfriend in the face

San Antonio police were dispatched to the parking lot of an indoor go-kart venue off Loop 1604 Nov. 2 for a report of an assault in progress, records show.

A witness told police she saw Crocker strike a man in the face after another woman got into his vehicle.

Both Crocker and the other woman were described in an SAPD incident report as “former significant others” of the man.

Officers described Crocker as being “visibly intoxicated,” the report states.

Crocker was taken into custody and charged with assault causing bodily injury-family.

Crocker, who was terminated from her probationary officer position Nov. 3, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 2 in County Court 13.

“We will defend her vigorously,” Crocker’s attorney Ben Sifuentes told KSAT.

Crocker is the ninth SAPD officer arrested in 2025.

Lopez-Chavez fired after being detained for public intoxication

Lopez-Chavez and her boyfriend were detained on the ground in handcuffs in front of a bar in the 800 block of N. Alamo Street after causing a disturbance inside, an SAPD incident report states.

Lopez-Chavez informed officers “she was SAPD,” according to the report.

Officers took Lopez-Chavez’s boyfriend into custody on a warrant, and Lopez-Chavez was taken to the city’s detox facility on N. Frio, records show.

A photo posted to social media shows Lopez-Chavez posing with a nurse outside the facility and holding up her middle finger.

The photo was shared with some rank-and-file SAPD officers.

SAPD’s public information office confirmed late last week they were previously unaware of the photo.

KSAT could find no record that Lopez-Chavez was criminally charged for the public intoxication incident.

