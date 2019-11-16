Man crashes truck in rollover, passenger dies

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on the Northeast Side.

San Antonio police said a driver of a pickup truck was speeding on southbound I-35 and lost control while trying to exit at O’Connor Road around 1:45 a.m.

The truck hit a guard rail and rolled over several times onto the frontage road, coming to a stop in front of a Jack In The Box restaurant.

When first responders arrived, they said a woman in the passenger seat was already dead. The man driving was taken to BAMC where he remains in serious condition, police said.

Parts of I-35 and all lanes on the frontage road were closed for several hours as police investigated the crash.

Police said they plan to question the driver at the hospital and will investigate if alcohol played a factor in the crash.