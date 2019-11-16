Motorcyclist pinned under car and dragged

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. – A man was pinned under a car and dragged on West Avenue, not too far away from Blanco Road.

Police said a motorcyclist hit an SUV and the driver flew off the bike. The driver then became pinned underneath another car, according to authorities.

Authorities said the driver of the car was unaware the motorcyclist was there as he was driving. The driver dragged the motorcyclist about 50 feet.

The motorcyclist was rescued from under the car and was alert and talking with police, according to authorities. They said he was taken to the hospital and was wearing a helmet during the accident.