Five teachers can win lifetime passes to Texas SEA LIFE Aquariums

SAN ANTONIO – SEA LIFE Aquarium is accepting nominations for its SEA LIFE Texas Science Teacher of the Year award. Five teachers will be chosen to receive a lifetime pass to the Texas SEA LIFE aquariums.

To be eligible, the educator must currently be a full-time teacher in Texas and teach science in any grade, Pre-k through 12th.

You can nominate a teacher, or teachers can nominate themselves online through December 8th.

The winning teachers will be announced in mid-December. Each winner will receive a lifetime pass to SEA LIFE San Antonio and SEA LIFE Grapevine and a behind-the-scenes tour of SEA LIFE San Antonio before it opens to the public.

"In preparation for our opening in February 2020, we wanted to take time to recognize the educators who are teaching the next generation about the magnificent ecosystems that surround us,” said SEA LIFE San Antonio General Manager Jeremy Aguillen in a press release. “Our hope is that in conducting this contest, we’ll be able to provide them tools that they can take in (the) classroom and be a support system for educating their future students.”