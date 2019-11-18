67ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

67ºF

Local

Xbox One, Jordan shoes among items up for auction by SAPD

Items seized during police investigations

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Auction, San Antonio
San Antonio police will be auctioning off several items on Nov. 21, 2019.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are auctioning off several items, including an Xbox One and Jordan shoes, on Thursday.

The items up for grabs were taken by the department’s Asset Seizure Unit during criminal investigations.

Interested bidders can view the property beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8196. The auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the Asset Seizure Unit at 207-7932.

Click through the gallery above to see the items that are up for auction.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fares Sabawi

Fares Sabawi has been a journalist in San Antonio for three years. He has covered several topics, but focuses on crime, courts and record requests the most. He also has a recurring appearance on KSAT News at 9's Trending Now segment.

email