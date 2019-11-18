Xbox One, Jordan shoes among items up for auction by SAPD

San Antonio police will be auctioning off several items on Nov. 21, 2019.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are auctioning off several items, including an Xbox One and Jordan shoes, on Thursday.

The items up for grabs were taken by the department’s Asset Seizure Unit during criminal investigations.

Interested bidders can view the property beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8196. The auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the Asset Seizure Unit at 207-7932.

