City of San Antonio surveying immigrants about their experience

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is asking refugees and other immigrants to participate in a survey about their experience in the Alamo city.

The survey includes questions for the immigrants, both documented and undocumented, about their opinions on various subjects, including the availability of programs and services, obstacles they face and their trust in various institutions and information sources.

The survey is available online in Spanish and English and copies in Pashto, Arabic, Burmese, Swahili, Tigrinya, Farsi and French are available upon request.

The city's immigration liaison, Tino Gallegos, said the city is working with the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and a national group, New American Economy, to develop a strategic plan. The survey results will help guide the plan.

"What we're trying to find is the areas where we ... might have blind spots, and we're not able to provide the kinds of services we would want to be able to provide and make sure that everybody has an equal opportunity to access success here in San Antonio," Gallegos said.

The goal is to finish the survey by the end of the year and the strategic plan by the end of January 2020.