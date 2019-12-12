Man arrested for alleged involvement in September shootout that left 1 injured
Timothy Holloway shot pistol from vehicle, affidavit states
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged involvement in a shootout with a security guard that left one injured.
The affidavit states that, back in September, Timothy Holloway was involved in a fight in the 5000 block of UTSA Boulevard on the city’s north side.
Holloway allegedly fired a pistol from his vehicle as he drove away. A nearby security guard fired back.
During the gunfire, a victim was struck by a stray bullet in the leg.
The security guard’s body camera captured Holloway’s license plate during the incident.
Witnesses identified Holloway as the suspect, leading to his arrest.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.