Man arrested for alleged involvement in September shootout that left 1 injured

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged involvement in a shootout with a security guard that left one injured.

The affidavit states that, back in September, Timothy Holloway was involved in a fight in the 5000 block of UTSA Boulevard on the city’s north side.

Holloway allegedly fired a pistol from his vehicle as he drove away. A nearby security guard fired back.

During the gunfire, a victim was struck by a stray bullet in the leg.

The security guard’s body camera captured Holloway’s license plate during the incident.

Witnesses identified Holloway as the suspect, leading to his arrest.