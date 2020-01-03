Celebrate Valentine’s Day at a one-of-a-kind White Castle popup at H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re a fan of White Castle sliders but sad that there isn’t a location in the Alamo City, you may be in luck this Valentine’s Day with a one-of-a-kind pop-up experience at H-E-B Alamo Ranch.

The fast-food chain says it’s taking its traditional Valentine’s Celebration on the road for the first time, and its first stop will be in San Antonio.

White Castle will serve sliders hot off the grill and serve them tableside for two days from 3 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 at the H-E-B at 12125 Alamo Ranch Parkway.

Those wanting to get their hands on the piping hot sliders must make a reservation online.

The reservation page says prices range from $30 and under.

Cash and credit cards will be accepted.