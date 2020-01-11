Man linked to law enforcement charged with solicitation of a minor
Minnesota investigators caught suspect in sting operation online
SAN ANTONIO – A man linked to law enforcement was arrested after officials received a tip from several states away.
Investigators in Minnesota said they caught David Ray Noble, 38, in a sting operation online.
Noble is charged with online solicitation of a minor.
According to an affidavit, a detective in Minnesota posed as a 15-year-old girl and chatted with Noble, who identified himself as a police officer.
Documents say Noble provided information about becoming a cop, stating “make good grades, stay in school and don’t do drugs.”
Investigators said he was later found with a valid TCOLE license in San Antonio as a police officer.
The affidavit states that Noble gave out his phone number to the girl he believed he was talking to, which ultimately led to his arrest.
