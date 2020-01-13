Police identify teen killed after crashing into tree on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified a man who was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

George Anthony Vazquez, 19, lost control of his 2008 Honda Civic in the 9600 block of Old Corpus Christi Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday, police said. The car crashed into a tree along the fence line of a home and flipped over on its roof.

Police said Vazquez was pinned inside the vehicle after the crash. Emergency crews with the San Antonio Fire Department tried to free him but Vasquez did not survive the crash.