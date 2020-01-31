47ºF

Local News

KSAT12 News Nightbeat January 30,2020

Adrian Ortega, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT learns 5 self-defense tips to know after kidnapping concerns arose today.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man caught walking nude in a neighborhood near Stone Oak.

Questions are brought up for the San Antonio airport.

About the Authors: