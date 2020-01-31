SA City Council looks to combat domestic violence

SAN ANTONIO – Five new programs in San Antonio have one primary goal in mind: To fight back against domestic violence.

The Department of Human Services Director briefed City Council members Thursday on recommendations for five contracts she says would provide new programs.

They include services like:

Educating teens on dating violence

Providing expedited protective orders

Increasing free legal representation for survivors

The director says the contracts address some of the most critical parts of the city's comprehensive domestic violence plan.

"The comprehensive domestic violence plan is a five-year plan and there are a number of items that will be picked up in the years going forward. You can't start and do everything at once," said Director of DHS Melody Woosley.

Council members spoke in favor of the programs.

They are scheduled to vote on the contracts Feb. 13.