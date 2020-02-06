BCSO deputy arrested for assaulting spouse, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a person and fleeing the scene.

BCSO said the deputy was arrested on a charge of assault bodily injury-married early Thursday morning after the incident was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the scene in North Bexar County, the deputy had already fled, BCSO said. The deputy, who was off-duty at the time of the alleged assault, was later located and placed under arrest.

The suspect’s name and years of service with BCSO have not been released, but the deputy is currently assigned to BCSO’s Law Enforcement Bureau Patrol Services Division.

The deputy will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Sheriff Javier Salazer said in a statement that BCSO will not "tolerate criminal activity by another.”

“We have taken every measure to prevent this from happening," he said in a statement. "We will not hire anyone with a violent arrest history. We have implemented family violence prevention training and ethics training for every single deputy. While I am certainly not proud of this one deputy’s actions, I am proud of the way this case was handled. No member of this agency will tolerate criminal activity by another.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.