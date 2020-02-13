Help a woman find the man who helped her husband, 18-month-old daughter after car accident on Hwy 281

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is looking for the man who dropped everything to help her husband and 18-month-old daughter after they were involved in an accident on Highway 281.

The woman, who chose not to be identified, said in a Reddit post that before 6 a.m. Wednesday, her husband was driving to take their daughter to her grandmother’s house before he headed to work.

The woman said her husband was driving near the 75000 block of U.S. 281 South when his truck began to spin and then hit a wall on the highway. She said first responders went to the scene, and police asked her husband who was going to take him home.

A man stopped and offered to bring the woman’s husband and daughter home. She said fire crews helped install the child’s car seat in the man’s truck.

The woman said she met her husband and daughter outside when the man brought them home. She said the man refused to take any money from her.

“Thank you for giving my baby warmth. Thank you for bringing them home for me. You did this out of kindness of your heart and I will always be grateful to whoever you are. I hope you see this,” the woman said in her Reddit post.

The woman told KSAT.com said she believes her daughter is still shaken up after the accident. She said her husband’s leg was injured and he is currently in pain, so he’s taking the rest of the week off of work. He plans to return on Monday.

The woman tells us she just wants to thank the man again for helping.

“He stopped when he didn’t have to. Thought of my daughter’s comfort. Brought them home when he didn’t have to. Held my baby when her dad couldn’t,” the woman told KSAT.com.

If you are the person who helped, or you know them, the woman asks that you contact her via email at abim1031@icloud.com.