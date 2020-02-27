Man accused of leading authorities on chase, causing 3 crashes along the way

SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a truck hauling a utility trailer -- which had both been reported stolen -- led authorities on a chase Wednesday, causing three crashes involving innocent drivers, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The situation started about 1:40 p.m., when a trooper was patrolling on SH-151. He noticed the vehicle and tried to pull over its driver, said Sgt. Orlando Moreno, a DPS spokesman.

The 28-year-old man, whose name still hasn’t been released, refused to stop, according to investigators.

He continued onto U.S. 90 west, then exited Cupples Road. He evaded the trooper at slow speeds through a neighborhood and caused the three aforementioned crashes, Moreno said.

None of the drivers were injured.

Eventually, the trooper got ahead of the driver and used spike strips on the vehicle.

The man struck the spikes and hit a curb. The truck was disabled at the intersection of Brazos and Colima streets, Moreno said.

The suspect has been charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, reckless driving, theft and the unauthorized use of a vehicle.

DPS was assisted by the San Antonio Police Department and its aircraft unit.