Two Leap Day babies born in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio welcomed two Leap Day babies early Saturday morning, according to North Central Baptist Hospital.

Alexander Elijah Gibbs was born at 1:24 a.m., weighing in at seven pounds, 10 ounces and is 20-inches long, the hospital says.

He was born to parents Stephanie and Patrick Gibbs. The family also has three other children, ages nine, five, and two, according to NCBH.

NCBH says Alexander was scheduled to be born on March 3rd, but arrived early, just in time for Leap Day.

The other Leap Day baby, Tristan Elizondo, was born at 2:57 a.m. to parents Samantha and Leo Elizondo.

Tristan is the couple’s first child, the hospital says.

Tristan’s mother’s birthday was Friday, Feb. 28 - the day she also went into labor, according to NCBH.

The hospital says Tristan’s mother was originally supposed to be born on Feb. 29th, 32 years ago when her mom was scheduled to have her by C-section, but she arrived a day early.

Babies born on Leap Day are lucky, as NCBH says the chances of a baby being born on Feb. 29th are about 1 in 1,500.

Congratulations to the families on their new additions!

