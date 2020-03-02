Man shot in altercation outside East Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was shot during an altercation outside an East Side home overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Lamar Street.

According to police, a man and a woman were outside when another man showed up and was upset with the pair being together.

Police said the two men got into a disagreement and one of the men hit the other in the head with something heavy, just before shooting him once in the backside.

Authorities said the victim and the woman got into a pickup truck and drove to a closed convenience store near East Houston Street and North Walters Street where they called for help.

The victim, a man in his 30s, is stable with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities said the suspect fled following the shooting, but that they know who he is.

Police did not release any information about the suspect.