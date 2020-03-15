Local first responders, tow truck companies make PSA for ‘Move Over/Slow Down’ law

SELMA, Texas – Numerous local emergency responders and tow truck companies are joining their voices to call attention to the state’s “Move Over / Slow Down” law.

The group, organized by Geoff Nienstedt, the owner of Roadrunner Towing Service, gather to shoot a public service announcement in Selma on Sunday morning.

Nienstedt said a crash in Schertz where a big rig hit a fire truck prompted him to start working on the PSA, which he plans to put on social media.

The “Move Over / Slow Down” law requires drivers to either move over one lane or slow down to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit when they see emergency vehicles, tow trucks, or TX DOT vehicles with their lights flashing on the side of the road.

If the speed limit is 25 miles per hour or less, drivers are required to slow down to five miles per hour below the speed limit.