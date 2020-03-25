Passenger killed, driver arrested in vehicle crash on Loop 1604, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A passenger is dead, and a driver has been arrested following a vehicle crash on Loop 1604 Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Loop 1604, near the Vance Jackson Road overpass.

According to police, the 2004 Dodge Durango crashed on the main eastbound lanes of Loop 1604, ejecting a male passenger.

Police said that person died at the scene.

A second passenger, a male in his 20s, was also in the vehicle and was seriously hurt. He was taken to University Hospital.

The unidentified driver of the vehicle was found to be intoxicated and was taken into police custody. The driver will be charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, police said.