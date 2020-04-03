Mexican airlines suspend SA flights as pandemic curtails travel

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

The three Mexico-based airlines serving San Antonio have grounded flights to and from the city.

Aeromexico, Interjet and Volaris have canceled flights to and from San Antonio International Airport due to the novel coronavirus. The suspensions are expected to be temporary, local airport officials said, although it’s unclear when the carriers will resume service.

“Losing international service is tough news because of the uncertainty of when Aeromexico, Interjet, Volaris and other carriers can come back with service to San Antonio,” said Marco Barros, former longtime CEO of what is now the San Antonio Visitor Alliance. “It is a serious setback for the industry.”

Last month, the White House announced a restriction of all nonessential travel across the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a larger effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Brian Pratte — chief air services development officer for the city of San Antonio, who has worked to expand air travel to and from the Alamo City — told me the cross-border restriction, coupled with a “stark decline in demand,” prompted the Mexican carriers to suspend service in San Antonio and across much of the U.S. at least through April.

“May schedules still exist at this time as each carrier analyzes their needs on a month-by-month basis,” Pratt said.

