Two men sought in Kirby convenience store robbery, police say

Police: Men robbed S&K Food Mart on April 3

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

KIRBY, Texas – Kirby police are looking for two men they say held up a convenience store on April 3.

Police said two armed men entered the S&K Food Mart store and pointed a gun at a clerk at the register, demanding cash.

The men fled in a vehicle driven by an unknown individual, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kirby Police Department Criminal Investigation Section at 210-547-3560.

