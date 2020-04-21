Two men sought in Kirby convenience store robbery, police say
Police: Men robbed S&K Food Mart on April 3
KIRBY, Texas – Kirby police are looking for two men they say held up a convenience store on April 3.
Police said two armed men entered the S&K Food Mart store and pointed a gun at a clerk at the register, demanding cash.
The men fled in a vehicle driven by an unknown individual, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kirby Police Department Criminal Investigation Section at 210-547-3560.
IMAGES PROVIDED BY KIRBY PD:
