Comal County’s new epidemiologist explains how they investigate COVID-19 cases

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Comal County has brought in an epidemiologist to help track cases.

The county hired Connie Alaniz, who started last week.

Alaniz said she’s been busy making calls and investigating coronavirus cases.

“Everybody that has an active infection, we contact them every day. Everybody who has household members after their period of quarantine is over, we follow up with those household members every day for two weeks following,” Alaniz said.

Alaniz said her position, which is funded through a state grant program, helps take some of the burdens off of the health department.

“People who work in immunizations and other departments are having to focus solely on COVID(-19) right now,” Alaniz said.

Alaniz came out of retirement to take the position of Comal County’s epidemiologist. Previously, she worked for the state.

“I tracked H1N1 hospitalizations, ICU admissions and fatalities for 28 counties,” Alaniz said.

She said when they get a report of a positive COVID-19 patient, they contact that patient and ask them several questions.

“What was the first day you got sick, and were you around anyone else who was sick? And then we go back a couple of days because we know people are actually infectious before they show symptoms,” Alaniz said.

She said they are requesting quarantine for anyone with extended exposure to a person who has tested positive during that person’s infectious period.

Alaniz said, on average, two to five new cases are reported daily in Comal County.