Deputies searching for man who shot at home in East Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are searching for a man they say shot at a home multiple times in East Bexar County on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred in the 8700 block of Glen Mont, according to deputies.

A Facebook post from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is “believed to be 18 to 23 years of age, stands 5’10 to 6’0, and possibly weighs 140-160 lbs.”

According to the post, the suspect fled the scene in “a 1995 or 1996 gold Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows and a missing front passenger side hubcap.”

Photos of the suspect were captured on a Ring device.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org. Information can be provided anonymously.